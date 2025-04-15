Marching for Harmony: Congress's Stand Against Communal Violence in Nagpur

The Congress party is organizing a peace march in Nagpur on Wednesday in response to recent communal tensions, according to a party release. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal will lead the 'Sadbhavna Shanti Yatra' to promote social harmony and peace.

The march will begin at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Chowk in the Mahal area and follow a route that includes key locations such as Kotwali Police Station, Badkas Chowk, and Ganjapeth, concluding at Rajwada Palace.

In addition to Sapkal, the march will feature Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and other notable figures. Last month's violence was sparked by rumors of a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burned, which was later debunked by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)