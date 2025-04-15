Himachal CM Prioritizes Orphan Care and Infrastructure on Himachal Day

During his visit to Balika Ashram in Pangi Valley, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged with the resident children and assessed the facilities. He declared the state government's commitment to treating all orphaned children as 'Children of the State,' promising complete support for their welfare and education.

In a gesture of goodwill, the Chief Minister announced a financial aid of Rs 5,000 for each girl residing at the Ashram, alongside plans for an exposure visit. Previously, he also visited Eklavya School Killar to interact with the students there.

Marking Himachal Day, Sukhu extended his greetings and paid homage to key figures who played pivotal roles in the state's history. At the State-Level function in Killar, he outlined infrastructural priorities, stressing the importance of the Udaipur-Killar road project and novel agricultural and dairy initiatives in Pangi.

(With inputs from agencies.)