Neerabh Kumar Prasad Appointed as Andhra Pradesh's New Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, replacing K S Jawahar Reddy. Prasad, previously the special Chief Secretary of the Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department, will assume office at the Secretariat on Friday.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative move, the Andhra Pradesh government has appointed senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad as the new Chief Secretary, succeeding K S Jawahar Reddy. This appointment marks a pivotal moment in the state's governance.

Prasad, who previously held the position of special Chief Secretary in the Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department, has been elevated to oversee the state's administrative operations at the highest level. This shift underscores his extensive experience and trusted capability within the bureaucratic ranks.

An official release confirmed Prasad's transfer and new appointment, noting his anticipated assumption of duties at the Secretariat starting Friday. A 1987 batch officer, he brings decades of expertise to his new role.

