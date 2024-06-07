ILO Workshop in Türkiye Held to Enhance Decent Work Conditions and Workplace Safety

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has initiated a series of workshops in Türkiye aimed at promoting decent work and improving working conditions. The first workshop in this series, funded by the European Union’s Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA-III) and conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Directorate of Guidance and Inspection, and the ILO, took place in İzmir on June 3-4, 2024. This event is part of the "Workplace Compliance through Labour Inspection Guidance and Social Dialogue Project."

Importance of Labour Inspection in Developing Workplace Safety Culture

The workshop, attended by 50 participants, including labour inspectors, ministry officials, social partners, private sector representatives, and academic experts, focused on ensuring decent working conditions in line with national and international labour standards. Bekir Aktürk, Director of Guidance and Inspection, and Yasser Hassan, Director of the ILO Türkiye Office, delivered the opening speeches. Prof. Dr. Gaye Burcu Yıldız and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gürkan Emre Gürcanlı presented preliminary research findings on decent work conditions in Türkiye. Javier Barbero from the ILO Labour Administration, Labour Inspection, and Occupational Safety and Health Branch, gave an online presentation on "The Importance of Labour Inspection in Developing Workplace Safety Culture" and engaged with participants in a Q&A session.

A panel discussion titled "Developing Safety Culture in Workplaces: Issues and Solutions" featured experts sharing their experiences and knowledge on fostering a safety culture and preventive measures. Dr. Fatih Çelik from the General Directorate of Occupational Health and Safety presented on activities supporting a preventive safety culture, while Prof. Dr. Yakup Kara emphasized the importance of focusing on employees' perceptions of safety. Alper Hancı from Star Refinery Inc. and Esra Uzel Baskan from FTB Fastener Technology Inc. shared best practices in creating a safety culture in businesses.

Developing Decent Work Conditions in New Work Models

The second day of the workshop centered on "Developing Decent Work Conditions in New Work Models," addressing the rise of remote, flexible, and platform work models accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prof. Dr. Gaye Burcu Yıldız discussed the legal framework for new work models in Türkiye, while Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hande Bahar Aykaç provided a comparative analysis of platform work across different countries. Nuno Meira Simoes Cunha from the ILO Inclusive Labour Markets, Labour Relations, and Working Conditions Branch (INWORK) covered ILO standard-setting efforts for platform work.

An afternoon panel focused on the risks and necessary measures for remote and hybrid work models. Dr. Serkan Alkan from Turkcell shared best practices for enhancing employee well-being in remote work settings. Ensar Özdemir from Aksa Acrylic Chemical Industry Inc. discussed the transition to a short workweek model, a first in Türkiye. Kürşat Babayiğit from the Directorate General of Labour elaborated on national policy development efforts for non-standard employment models. Perspectives from social partners were provided by Cengiz Delibaş from the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and Av. Gülsüm Hilal Tiryakioğlu from the Hak-İş Confederation of Trade Unions (HAK-İŞ).

A Step Towards Promoting Decent Work and Improving Working Conditions in Türkiye

The workshop marked a significant step towards promoting decent work and enhancing working conditions in Türkiye. The event fostered active participation and knowledge sharing among stakeholders, contributing to the development of policy recommendations aimed at creating safe and healthy working environments. This initiative is expected to strengthen social dialogue on critical issues shaping the future of work in Türkiye and support ongoing compliance analysis research.