Yemeni UN Workers Detained Amid Houthi Crackdown and Economic Strain

At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities reported Friday. The detentions come amid increased financial pressure and US-led coalition airstrikes targeting the rebels. Sources confirmed the detention of UN staff from various agencies, highlighting regional instability.

Authorities cited recent sentences of 44 individuals to death by the Houthis, a move seen as part of a wider campaign against dissent. The Houthis, who have controlled Yemen's capital for nearly a decade, have also been implicated in actions disrupting maritime activity in the Red Sea corridor.

Aid organizations have voiced strong condemnation, describing the detentions as violations of international law aimed at political and economic leverage. Activists and lawyers have initiated an online letter calling for the immediate release of the detained employees.

