Parliamentary Administrations Ready for New Representatives

The lists, provided by Electoral Commission of South Africa Chairperson Mosotho Moepya, were handed to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and then to Xolile George.

  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's parliamentary administrations are gearing up to welcome newly elected representatives of the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures. This announcement was made by Secretary of Parliament Xolile George during the official handover of the lists of new representatives at the Constitutional Court.

Handover Ceremony

The lists, provided by Electoral Commission of South Africa Chairperson Mosotho Moepya, were handed to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and then to Xolile George. These lists mark the preparation for the seventh administration, following South Africa's most competitive elections since 1994.

Gratitude to Voters

George expressed gratitude to South African voters for participating in the elections, emphasizing the importance of their Constitutional right. He detailed the preparatory work done by Parliamentary Administrations to ensure a smooth transition for the new representatives.

Onboarding Processes

The onboarding process for new members of the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces, and the Provincial Legislatures is underway. George assured that parliamentary rules, mechanisms, and processes have been critically reviewed to support the new members effectively.

First Sittings Arrangements

Arrangements are in place for the first sittings of the National Assembly, the Provincial Legislatures, and the National Council of Provinces. George emphasized the importance of seamless foundational processes to ensure the work of the new members begins without delay.

Demographics of New Representatives

At the handover ceremony, Moepya revealed that the new Parliament will consist of 174 females (43.5%) and 226 males (56.5%). The age distribution of the representatives is as follows:

12 candidates aged 20 to 29

67 candidates aged 30 to 39

110 candidates aged 40 to 49

110 candidates aged 50 to 59

90 candidates aged 60 to 69

11 candidates aged 70 and above

Significance of the Handover

Moepya highlighted the importance of this handover, describing it as a critical part of South Africa's democratic process. The handover signifies the culmination of a robust and transparent electoral process that reflects the unified voice of the nation.

 

The preparations by parliamentary administrations underscore the commitment to ensuring that the transition to the new administration is smooth and efficient. The electoral process and subsequent handover of lists represent the dedication to upholding democratic values and supporting the newly elected representatives in their roles.

 

