Historic Win for Carney's Liberals: A New Era for India-Canada Relations

In a significant political development, Mark Carney's Liberal Party achieved a historic victory in the Canadian elections, prompting congratulations from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi expressed optimism for strengthening bilateral relations, highlighting shared democratic values, the rule of law, and strong people-to-people connections between India and Canada. Under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ties had cooled, but Modi is hopeful for a revival under Carney's leadership.

The Indian leader emphasized the potential for unlocking greater opportunities, setting a positive tone for future collaborations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)