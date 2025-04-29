Historic Win for Carney's Liberals: A New Era for India-Canada Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Canadian leader Mark Carney on his Liberal Party's historic electoral victory. Modi emphasized Canada's shared democratic values with India and expressed eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties. The relationship had strained under Justin Trudeau's tenure, but Modi expects new opportunities with Carney's leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Mark Carney's Liberal Party achieved a historic victory in the Canadian elections, prompting congratulations from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi expressed optimism for strengthening bilateral relations, highlighting shared democratic values, the rule of law, and strong people-to-people connections between India and Canada. Under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ties had cooled, but Modi is hopeful for a revival under Carney's leadership.
The Indian leader emphasized the potential for unlocking greater opportunities, setting a positive tone for future collaborations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
