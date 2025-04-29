Mexico Classified as High Priority for IP Concerns by USTR

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has escalated Mexico to its priority watch list over persistent intellectual property rights concerns, particularly regarding trademark counterfeiting and pharmaceutical-related IP protection. This decision reflects longstanding enforcement challenges.

USTR's annual review highlights shortcomings in IP rights across eight nations deemed priority, and 18 more on a secondary list, following scrutiny of over 100 trade partners. These findings significantly affect the Trump administration's trade negotiations, especially concerning tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

Amidst discussions with key trading allies, the situation could escalate, emphasizing U.S.' demand for fair IP practices. Countries like China, Chile, and India also feature on the priority list with similar concerns. Meanwhile, recent tariffs on Mexico's goods remain a contentious issue in enforcing compliance within USMCA frameworks.

