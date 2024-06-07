CBI Files Final Charge Sheet in Land-for-Jobs Scam Involving Lalu Prasad
The CBI has filed its final charge sheet in the land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family. The report covers all railway zones where recruitments were allegedly made in exchange for land. The special court will review the report on July 6.
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its final charge sheet regarding the land-for-jobs scam allegedly involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family members.
The exhaustive report submitted in the special court encompasses all railway zones where job recruitment was purportedly made in return for lands, acquired at prices notably lower than the market rate, allegedly by Lalu Prasad's family members.
The special court is set to evaluate the comprehensive charge sheet on July 6, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation.
