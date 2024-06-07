Left Menu

CBI Files Final Charge Sheet in Land-for-Jobs Scam Involving Lalu Prasad

The CBI has filed its final charge sheet in the land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family. The report covers all railway zones where recruitments were allegedly made in exchange for land. The special court will review the report on July 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:26 IST
CBI Files Final Charge Sheet in Land-for-Jobs Scam Involving Lalu Prasad
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its final charge sheet regarding the land-for-jobs scam allegedly involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family members.

The exhaustive report submitted in the special court encompasses all railway zones where job recruitment was purportedly made in return for lands, acquired at prices notably lower than the market rate, allegedly by Lalu Prasad's family members.

The special court is set to evaluate the comprehensive charge sheet on July 6, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024