Court Grants Interim Bail to MLA-elect Charged with EVM Damage

A court in Odisha has granted interim bail to Khurda MLA-elect Prashant Jagdev, who was arrested for damaging an EVM on May 25. Jagdev got bail for three days to attend his swearing-in and after his nephew's death. He plans to seek an extension from the Orissa High Court.

Prashant Jagdev
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha granted interim bail on Friday to Khurda MLA-elect Prashant Jagdev, currently lodged in jail for damaging an EVM during voting on May 25.

Jagdev has been approved bail for three days—June 9, 10, and 11—and must surrender on June 12.

Jagdev's lawyer, Prabhat Dash, informed reporters, "We sought bail for a month for his swearing-in on June 10 and due to his nephew's death. However, the Khurda district court granted only three days."

Dash stated that they would approach Orissa High Court for a bail extension and regular bail.

Jagdev faced arrest on May 26, accused of damaging an EVM and manhandling polling staff at a booth in Kaunripatana, Khurda district, during the polls on May 25.

Contesting from Khurda but registered at Begunia seat, he faces charges under several sections of the Representation of People's Act and multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal intimidation and assault to outrage modesty.

