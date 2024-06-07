Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Addresses Rumors on Ration Supply Under 'Ghar Ghar Ration' Scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann clarified that no reductions have been made in the ration supply under the public distribution system, ensuring beneficiaries receive their full allotments under the 'ghar ghar ration' scheme. Mann addressed rumors to the contrary and confirmed continued efforts to maintain uninterrupted supply.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:46 IST
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday categorically denied any reduction in ration supplies under the public distribution system, reassuring beneficiaries of uninterrupted provisions.

He emphasized the government's commitment to the 'ghar ghar ration' scheme, countering rumors instigated by political adversaries. Mann termed these allegations as 'baseless and unwarranted'.

During a meeting to review the scheme, the Chief Minister called for a comprehensive report from all deputy commissioners to ensure beneficiaries receive their allotted rations. The distribution across the state continues via Model Fair Price Shops, supporting 1.54 crore beneficiaries through 40.19 lakh ration cards.

