UN Employees Detained in Yemen by Houthi Rebels Amid Rising Tensions

At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities reported on Friday. The detentions happen amid escalating financial pressure and airstrikes from a US-led coalition.

Other workers from aid groups, including Save the Children, have also likely been detained. The detentions coincide with increased Houthi targeting of shipping throughout the Red Sea due to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. However, the rebels have also intensified repression at home, sentencing 44 people to death recently. Regional authorities confirmed the detentions to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Among those detained are personnel from the UN's human rights agency, its development program, and the World Food Program. Efforts are ongoing to secure their release. The UN abstained from immediate comments, while the Mayyun Organisation for Human Rights condemned the detentions as oppressive and a breach of international law.

