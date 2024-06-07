Left Menu

Mangaluru City Corporation Enforces Kannada Nameboards for Businesses

The Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation has issued a directive requiring all commercial establishments to display nameboards in Kannada. Violations will lead to license cancellation. This policy ensures Kannada covers 60% of the nameboards. Complaints about non-compliance are taken seriously, enforcing strict adherence among local businesses.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:24 IST
The Mangaluru City Corporation has issued a stern warning to commercial establishments failing to display nameboards in Kannada, as mandated by a new directive. Non-compliance could lead to the cancellation of their licenses, the Corporation Commissioner announced on Friday.

Commissioner Anand C L has stressed that Kannada letters must occupy 60 percent of space on all nameboards in a directive targeting commercial, industrial, and business enterprises, among others. 'This is a government policy and there are no concessions,' he stated firmly.

Responding to public complaints about business nameplates in English, the Commissioner declared that Kannada language usage is now mandatory and non-compliance will lead to immediate license revocation.

