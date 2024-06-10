Tragic End to Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Terror Attack Claims Nine Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident, Rajendra and Mamta Saini, along with their relative Pooja Saini and her young son, became casualties in a terror attack on a pilgrimage bus in Jammu's Reasi district.

The three children of Rajendra and Mamta, who are yet to be informed of the true nature of the incident, believe their parents were injured in a road accident. Efforts are underway to bring the bodies back to Jaipur, and financial assistance is being arranged for the affected families.

The local communities of Chomu town and Ajmera ki Dhani are in shock and mourning the sudden loss of their residents. Authorities have promised to provide support and financial aid to the bereaved families as per state government norms.

