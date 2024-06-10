Hezbollah Targets Israeli Post with Drone Squadron
Lebanon's Hezbollah militia claimed responsibility for attacking an Israeli military post in the Golan Heights using a squadron of drones. The strike reportedly injured Israeli soldiers and caused part of the outpost to catch fire.
Lebanon's Hezbollah militia said it had attacked an Israeli military post in the Golan Heights with a "squadron of drones" on Monday.
In a statement, the group said it had injured Israeli soldiers and caused part of the outpost to catch fire.
