Customs Seize Gold Bars and Gadgets Worth Rs 37 Lakh at Nagpur Airport

In a significant bust, customs officials at Nagpur International Airport intercepted a major smuggling operation. The authorities seized gold bars, electronic gadgets, and foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 37 lakh from two passengers arriving from Sharjah.

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Air Customs Unit (ACU) officials identified the suspects as Mohammad Tarique Shaikh and Sunny Bhola Yadav, who arrived on an Air Arabia flight on the morning of June 9.

The haul included 200 grams of 24-karat gold, twenty iPhone 15 ProMax models, and several other valuable items. Both individuals, residents of Mumbai, are now under thorough investigation, according to the official release.

