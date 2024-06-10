Left Menu

Sudan's Displacement Crisis: Over 10 Million Internally Displaced People

The UN migration agency reported on Monday that over 10 million people in Sudan are internally displaced. The International Organisation for Migration attributed 2.83 million of these displacements to local conflicts preceding the current war. Additionally, over 2 million Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries.

According to the UN migration agency, the number of internally displaced people in Sudan has surpassed the 10 million mark. This alarming figure includes 2.83 million individuals who were uprooted due to various local conflicts even before the current war began.

The International Organisation for Migration specified that over 2 million other Sudanese have sought refuge in neighboring nations such as Chad, South Sudan, and Egypt. IOM spokesman Mohammedali Abunajela disclosed this information to The Associated Press.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan erupted in April of last year, following escalating tensions between the military's leadership and the influential paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, leading to widespread violence in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country.

