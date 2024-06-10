Left Menu

National Assembly First Sitting Scheduled Following Contested Elections

According to Section 51(1) of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is authorized to convene the first sitting of the National Assembly after national elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:26 IST
National Assembly First Sitting Scheduled Following Contested Elections
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The first sitting of the National Assembly is set to commence at 10 am on Friday, as announced by the Office of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. This follows South Africa's highly contested elections held on 29 May, the most competitive since the advent of democracy.

According to Section 51(1) of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is authorized to convene the first sitting of the National Assembly after national elections.

“During the first sitting of Parliament, the Chief Justice will administer the prescribed oath or affirmation to members of the National Assembly. This oath or affirmation is of faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution, as mandated by section 48 of the Constitution before members can perform their duties,” the statement detailed.

The proceedings will include the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly by its members. Following the election of the Speaker, the newly elected Speaker will oversee the election of the Deputy Speaker. Subsequently, the Chief Justice will resume presiding duties for the election of the President.

The first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is scheduled for Saturday. The Chief Justice will administer the prescribed affirmation to NCOP members and oversee the election of the NCOP Chairperson. The elected Chairperson will then preside over the election of the Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP.

Chief Justice Zondo has designated Judges-President in various provinces to determine the initial sittings of the Provincial Legislatures in their respective regions. These sittings are required by the Constitution to occur within 14 days following the declaration of election results. Judges-President will administer the prescribed oath or affirmation to Provincial Legislature members and oversee the elections of the Speaker of the Legislature and the Premier.

The sittings for both the National Assembly and the NCOP will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.  

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024