National Assembly First Sitting Scheduled Following Contested Elections

The first sitting of the National Assembly is set to commence at 10 am on Friday, as announced by the Office of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. This follows South Africa's highly contested elections held on 29 May, the most competitive since the advent of democracy.

According to Section 51(1) of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is authorized to convene the first sitting of the National Assembly after national elections.

“During the first sitting of Parliament, the Chief Justice will administer the prescribed oath or affirmation to members of the National Assembly. This oath or affirmation is of faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution, as mandated by section 48 of the Constitution before members can perform their duties,” the statement detailed.

The proceedings will include the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly by its members. Following the election of the Speaker, the newly elected Speaker will oversee the election of the Deputy Speaker. Subsequently, the Chief Justice will resume presiding duties for the election of the President.

The first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is scheduled for Saturday. The Chief Justice will administer the prescribed affirmation to NCOP members and oversee the election of the NCOP Chairperson. The elected Chairperson will then preside over the election of the Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP.

Chief Justice Zondo has designated Judges-President in various provinces to determine the initial sittings of the Provincial Legislatures in their respective regions. These sittings are required by the Constitution to occur within 14 days following the declaration of election results. Judges-President will administer the prescribed oath or affirmation to Provincial Legislature members and oversee the elections of the Speaker of the Legislature and the Premier.

The sittings for both the National Assembly and the NCOP will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.