Mohan Bhagwat Urges Immediate Focus on Manipur Crisis

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has voiced significant concerns about the ongoing unrest in Manipur, calling for an urgent and prioritized approach to resolving the crisis that has persisted for over a year.

Speaking at the concluding program of the RSS 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at Dr. Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan, Bhagwat emphasized that the pre-election rhetoric should be set aside to focus on the real problems facing the nation.

Manipur witnessed severe violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities starting in May last year, leading to over 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands. Recent reports indicate fresh violence in Jiribam, further intensifying the need for immediate action.

