Pentagon Clarifies Israeli Helicopter Operations Near Gaza Pier

The Pentagon on Monday sought to dispel what it said were false perceptions that Israel staged part of its hostage rescue operations on the U.S. military's floating pier off Gaza, saying that was not true and no U.S. personnel were involved.

Still, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder acknowledged there were Israeli helicopter operations "near" the pier, which was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden as a way to bring desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

"It was near but I think it's incidental. Again, the pier, the equipment, the personnel all supporting that humanitarian effort had nothing to do with the IDF rescue operation," Ryder said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

