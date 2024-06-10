Pentagon Clarifies Israeli Helicopter Operations Near Gaza Pier
The Pentagon addressed misconceptions about Israel's hostage rescue operations near the U.S. military's floating pier off Gaza, emphasizing no U.S. personnel were involved. Major General Patrick Ryder clarified that while Israeli helicopter activities were close to the pier, they were incidental to the humanitarian mission supported by U.S. efforts.
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon on Monday sought to dispel what it said were false perceptions that Israel staged part of its hostage rescue operations on the U.S. military's floating pier off Gaza, saying that was not true and no U.S. personnel were involved.
Still, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder acknowledged there were Israeli helicopter operations "near" the pier, which was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden as a way to bring desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
"It was near but I think it's incidental. Again, the pier, the equipment, the personnel all supporting that humanitarian effort had nothing to do with the IDF rescue operation," Ryder said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Israel
- rescue operations
- Gaza
- pier
- helicopter
- Patrick Ryder
- IDF
- Joe Biden
- humanitarian aid
ALSO READ
Rough Seas Halt US Humanitarian Aid Pier to Gaza
Universal Vulkaan Aviation to Introduce 30 Leonardo Helicopters in India
Gaza Humanitarian Pier Temp Removal Amidst Weather Setbacks
US temporary pier for aid will be removed from coast of Gaza for repairs after damage from rough seas, the Pentagon says, reports AP.
U.S. Military Halts Gaza Aid Shipments Due to Weather-Damaged Pier