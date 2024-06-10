Israel Reprimands Slovenia Over Palestinian State Recognition

Israel on Monday reprimanded the ambassador of Slovenia over her country's recognition of a Palestinian state.

Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement that during a conversation with the Slovenian ambassador it was emphasized that the statehood recognition "does not promote peace, it encourages the Hamas terrorist organization, and it makes it difficult to promote a deal for the release of the hostages."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)