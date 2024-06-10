Israel Reprimands Slovenia Over Palestinian State Recognition
Israel reprimanded Slovenia’s ambassador after Slovenia recognized a Palestinian state. Israel's foreign ministry highlighted that this recognition encourages Hamas and complicates hostage release negotiations, rather than promoting peace.
Israel on Monday reprimanded the ambassador of Slovenia over her country's recognition of a Palestinian state.
Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement that during a conversation with the Slovenian ambassador it was emphasized that the statehood recognition "does not promote peace, it encourages the Hamas terrorist organization, and it makes it difficult to promote a deal for the release of the hostages."
