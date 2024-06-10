Rajnath Singh's Renewed Mission: Strengthening India's Defence and Boosting Exports

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its borders and bolstering defence exports, soon after he was reappointed to lead the Ministry in the newly formed government.

Singh was a part of a group of senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar, who retained their portfolios from the previous administration.

Expressing his gratitude, Singh tweeted: ''I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi for his continued trust and confidence in me. I shall continue to serve our motherland as India's Defence Minister.''

He further stated the importance of protecting India's integrity and sovereignty and highlighted the government's focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, which aims to elevate defence manufacturing and exports to new heights. Singh's comments come amid ongoing border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a situation he has actively addressed since his tenure began in 2019 through several groundbreaking measures.

Under his leadership, the Ministry of Defence has aggressively pursued infrastructure enhancements along sensitive border regions, significantly boosting military mobilization capabilities. Additionally, Singh has overseen the expansion of India's maritime capabilities, particularly in the strategically vital Indian Ocean region.

