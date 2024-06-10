Gautam Buddh Nagar Team Sent To Aid Terror Attack Victims
A team from Gautam Buddh Nagar has been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir to assist in relief measures for local residents injured in a terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims. The attack resulted in nine fatalities and 41 injuries, with three victims from Gautam Buddh Nagar.
A team from the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir to coordinate relief efforts for three district residents injured in a terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims, according to officials on Monday.
The attack left two women and a man from Greater Noida among the 41 injured, with nine individuals losing their lives in the incident. District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma identified the injured as Bunty, and sisters Mira and Lakshmi. A four-member team, led by Additional District Magistrate Bhairav and including an assistant commissioner of police and a naib tehsildar, has been sent to manage relief measures.
The attack targeted a 53-seater bus traveling from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra. Terrorists opened fire on the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near Teryath village in the Poni area. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the 'cowardly attack' and extended condolences to the victims' families, praying for the swift recovery of the injured.
