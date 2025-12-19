Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Codeine Cough Syrup Network in Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the codeine syrup case, with the Uttar Pradesh government launching a major crackdown on illegal operations. The SIT, led by top officials, has uncovered a large network involved in the illicit distribution of regulated cough syrups, leading to significant arrests and seizures.

The Allahabad High Court has ruled against petitions which opposed the FIRs related to the illegal distribution of codeine-based cough syrups and requested a halt on arrests. The two-judge panel included Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Achal Sachdev in its decision-making.

The legal action was initiated by Virendra Lal Verma along with others. They sought to annul the FIRs lodged against them in Varanasi and other police jurisdictions across the state. Concurrently, the Uttar Pradesh government has assembled a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize the illicit handling and movement of these regulated formulations.

The investigation has made significant progress, unraveling a distribution network helmed by 'super-stockists,' with three principal suspects already apprehended. In the crackdown, law enforcement has secured approximately 3.5 lakh bottles of cough syrup and detained 32 individuals involved, as evidence of cross-border trafficking surfaces. The Enforcement Directorate is also examining the financial aspects.

