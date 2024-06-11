Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes off Yemen

Thirty-eight migrants from the Horn of Africa were killed when their boat capsized off Yemen's Aden. Hadi Al-Khurma, director of Rudum district, reported that 78 migrants were rescued, while around 100 remain missing. The United Nations has been informed, and search efforts are ongoing.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 00:39 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes off Yemen
AI Generated Representative Image

Thirty-eight migrants coming from the Horn of Africa were killed after their boat capsized off Yemen's Aden, a local official and witnesses said on Monday.

Hadi Al-Khurma, the director of Rudum district, told Reuters the boat sank before it reached the shores of the Shabwa governorate, east of Aden. "Fishermen and residents managed to rescue 78 of the migrants, who reported that about 100 others who were with them on the same boat are missing. The search is still ongoing, and the United Nations has been informed of the incident," he said.

According to the United Nations, 97,000 migrants arrived in Yemen from the Horn of Africa last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024