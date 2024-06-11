Left Menu

Antony Blinken Applauds Palestinian Reform Efforts

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed recent reform announcements by the Palestinian Authority in a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa. During their discussion in Jordan, Blinken emphasized the need for consistent implementation of these reforms to meet the aspirations of Palestinians and reaffirmed U.S. support for an independent Palestinian state.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed reform announcements in a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Jordan on Tuesday, the State Department said in a statement. "Secretary Blinken welcomed reform announcements by the Palestinian Authority and discussed with Prime Minister Mustafa the need for full and consistent implementation of those reforms to achieve the aspirations of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza," the statement read.

"He reaffirmed the United States' support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel," it added.

