Blinken Announces $400M Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced over $400 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians at a Jordan conference. He urged Israel to take additional steps to alleviate obstacles in aid delivery and minimize civilian casualties, emphasizing the need for global donor support.

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:06 IST
  • Jordan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in humanitarian assistance to Palestinians at a conference on the humanitarian response for Gaza as he called for other donors to also step up.

Blinken, speaking at the conference in Jordan, said that Israel has taken some important steps to open more crossings to address obstacles to the delivery of assistance in Gaza, but that it can and must do more. He also called on Israel to take further steps to reduce civilian casualties.

