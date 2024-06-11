CJI Chandrachud Visits Supreme Court for AoR Examination Amid Technical Glitches

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday visited the judges' library on the Supreme Court premises where lawyers were taking the examination for qualifying as Advocates on Record (AoRs). The top court conducts these examinations to designate lawyers who are authorized to file pleadings in the apex court.

The AoR examination was conducted using pen and paper. During his visit, the CJI inspected the examination hall. ''Fresh examination for Paper I for the candidates who had opted for computer-based examination and wish to reappear will be held after the court reopens post-summer recess. The examination date will be notified soon,'' the court said in a statement.

On Monday, some candidates flagged technical issues during the first-ever computer-based AoR examination. According to the statement, 761 candidates appeared for Paper I in pen and paper mode, 114 for the computer-based exam on Monday, and 873 candidates appeared for Paper II on Tuesday.

