Left Menu

CJI Chandrachud Visits Supreme Court for AoR Examination Amid Technical Glitches

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud visited the Supreme Court during the AoR examination. The pen and paper exam was conducted as scheduled, while a fresh examination for computer-based Paper I will be held after the summer recess due to technical glitches. The exam's date will be announced later.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:34 IST
CJI Chandrachud Visits Supreme Court for AoR Examination Amid Technical Glitches
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday visited the judges' library on the Supreme Court premises where lawyers were taking the examination for qualifying as Advocates on Record (AoRs). The top court conducts these examinations to designate lawyers who are authorized to file pleadings in the apex court.

The AoR examination was conducted using pen and paper. During his visit, the CJI inspected the examination hall. ''Fresh examination for Paper I for the candidates who had opted for computer-based examination and wish to reappear will be held after the court reopens post-summer recess. The examination date will be notified soon,'' the court said in a statement.

On Monday, some candidates flagged technical issues during the first-ever computer-based AoR examination. According to the statement, 761 candidates appeared for Paper I in pen and paper mode, 114 for the computer-based exam on Monday, and 873 candidates appeared for Paper II on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024