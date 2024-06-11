Taiwan Caught Off-Guard as Chinese Ex-Navy Captain Drives Speedboat to Pier

In an unprecedented move, a Chinese ex-navy captain, who claimed to be a defector, caught Taiwan's navy off-guard by driving his speedboat directly to a pier outside the capital, Taipei, on Sunday.

The intrusion, amidst high-security measures due to recurring tensions with China, has been strongly criticized by Taiwan's top politicians.

Identified as Ruan, 60, the defector was spotted 11 km off the coast of Tamsui in New Taipei before entering the Tamsui River and colliding with a ferry at the pier, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Ruan claimed he fled from China's Ningde port in Fuzhou the day prior due to persecution for "making improper statements." However, Taiwan's coastguard noted inconsistencies, including the lack of food or drink on the boat and absence of a tan on Ruan.

The possibility of the incursion being a grey zone tactic by Beijing cannot be dismissed, Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo said, adding that the defence ministry would strengthen measures against sudden vessel intrusions from China.

Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi labeled the incident a significant security failure, particularly given the pier's proximity to Taipei. He emphasized the need for stringent border security management.

China has intensified military drills around Taiwan following the election of pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party leader Lai Ching-te as president last month.

