Left Menu

Heroes of Reasi: Bus Driver and Conductor Save Lives in Terrorist Ambush

Sujan Singh, the owner of a private bus ambushed by terrorists in Reasi, calls for martyr status for driver Vijay Kumar and conductor Arun Kumar. The two sacrificed their lives to prevent further casualties. Singh urged for support for the victims' families and emphasized enhanced security on the Shiv Khori route.

PTI | Reasi | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:14 IST
Heroes of Reasi: Bus Driver and Conductor Save Lives in Terrorist Ambush
  • Country:
  • India

Sujan Singh, the proprietor of a private bus ambushed by terrorists in Reasi, has called for driver Vijay Kumar and teenage conductor Arun Kumar to be honored as martyrs. The two men sacrificed themselves by driving the bus into a gorge, thereby averting a larger catastrophe.

Singh emphasized the need to support the victims' poor families and enhance security on the heavily-trafficked Shiv Khori route, frequented by pilgrims. The attack resulted in seven deaths and 41 injuries, as terrorists opened fire on the 53-seater bus, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a deep gorge.

Vijay Kumar and Arun Kumar were both cremated in their respective villages, with Singh heralding their courage and branding the attack a 'security failure'. In response, local authorities announced ex gratia relief and compensation packages, though Singh demands harsher punishments for the terrorists and greater safety measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024