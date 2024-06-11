Heroes of Reasi: Bus Driver and Conductor Save Lives in Terrorist Ambush

Sujan Singh, the proprietor of a private bus ambushed by terrorists in Reasi, has called for driver Vijay Kumar and teenage conductor Arun Kumar to be honored as martyrs. The two men sacrificed themselves by driving the bus into a gorge, thereby averting a larger catastrophe.

Singh emphasized the need to support the victims' poor families and enhance security on the heavily-trafficked Shiv Khori route, frequented by pilgrims. The attack resulted in seven deaths and 41 injuries, as terrorists opened fire on the 53-seater bus, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a deep gorge.

Vijay Kumar and Arun Kumar were both cremated in their respective villages, with Singh heralding their courage and branding the attack a 'security failure'. In response, local authorities announced ex gratia relief and compensation packages, though Singh demands harsher punishments for the terrorists and greater safety measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)