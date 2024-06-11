Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested Over Gruesome Murder Allegations

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close friend, actress Pavithra Gowda, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made derogatory comments against her, according to police sources.

Police questioned the 'Challenging Star' and 12 others before taking them into custody for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, whose body was found on June 9. They were later arrested and produced before a Bengaluru Magistrate court, which remanded them to seven days of police custody.

Sources allege that Renukaswamy, a pharma company employee from Chitradurga, posted derogatory comments against Gowda on social media. The 47-year-old Darshan, known for numerous hits such as 'Kariya' and 'Robert,' was detained from a Mysuru hotel after his gym workout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)