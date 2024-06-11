Left Menu

Minister Naledi Pandor Calls for Decisive Leadership and Innovation

Speaking in Russia on Tuesday, Dr. Pandor highlighted BRICS' unique opportunity to influence a refreshed global order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:40 IST
Minister Naledi Pandor Calls for Decisive Leadership and Innovation
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The world stands at a critical juncture, demanding decisive leadership and innovative ideas, according to International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr. Naledi Pandor. Speaking in Russia on Tuesday, Dr. Pandor highlighted BRICS' unique opportunity to influence a refreshed global order.

BRICS as a Voice for the Global South

Dr. Pandor emphasized that the BRICS bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a legitimate voice for the global South concerning global governance reform. "We also remain a critical player in global agenda setting for economic, political, and social cooperation," she noted.

Expanded BRICS Meeting

The meeting in Russia, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, was the first since the expansion of BRICS in 2023 to include Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia. The two-day event focused on international relations, global governance reform, and conflict resolution.

Significance of BRICS Expansion

The expansion of BRICS, according to Dr. Pandor, underscores the bloc’s growing importance and the vital role of cooperation in promoting the shared interests and values of emerging and developing countries. "It also signals our hunger for a body in the globe that embraces progressive ideals and seeks to alter the current nature of international relations to a more inclusive, equitable, and development-oriented world," she stated.

Advocacy for Multilateralism

Dr. Pandor stressed that in a "complex divided global environment," BRICS must continue to champion multilateralism to foster stability and cooperation amid significant geopolitical uncertainty. She argued that multilateralism is essential for addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, underdevelopment, climate change, migration, disease, human trafficking, terrorism, and hunger, and for ensuring sustainable peace and continuous development.

Achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Dr. Pandor pointed out that the world is currently falling short of the development goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, due to increased economic risks for the most vulnerable and persistent low growth in areas of greatest need. She called for urgent acceleration of collective action to achieve these goals.

Commitment to Future Summits and Reforms

South Africa, Dr. Pandor asserted, is dedicated to ensuring a successful Summit of the Future. She believes the summit offers an opportunity to bridge the development divide and find new solutions to upcoming challenges. "We believe the summit presents an opportunity to revitalize the multilateral system and fulfill our promises to reform the current system of global governance to make it more representative and inclusive for everyone," she concluded.

 

Dr. Pandor’s remarks underscore the critical role of BRICS in shaping a more inclusive and equitable global order. The expansion of the bloc and its commitment to multilateralism and sustainable development reflect its growing influence and importance in international relations.

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024