Minister Naledi Pandor Calls for Decisive Leadership and Innovation

The world stands at a critical juncture, demanding decisive leadership and innovative ideas, according to International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr. Naledi Pandor. Speaking in Russia on Tuesday, Dr. Pandor highlighted BRICS' unique opportunity to influence a refreshed global order.

BRICS as a Voice for the Global South

Dr. Pandor emphasized that the BRICS bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a legitimate voice for the global South concerning global governance reform. "We also remain a critical player in global agenda setting for economic, political, and social cooperation," she noted.

Expanded BRICS Meeting

The meeting in Russia, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, was the first since the expansion of BRICS in 2023 to include Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia. The two-day event focused on international relations, global governance reform, and conflict resolution.

Significance of BRICS Expansion

The expansion of BRICS, according to Dr. Pandor, underscores the bloc’s growing importance and the vital role of cooperation in promoting the shared interests and values of emerging and developing countries. "It also signals our hunger for a body in the globe that embraces progressive ideals and seeks to alter the current nature of international relations to a more inclusive, equitable, and development-oriented world," she stated.

Advocacy for Multilateralism

Dr. Pandor stressed that in a "complex divided global environment," BRICS must continue to champion multilateralism to foster stability and cooperation amid significant geopolitical uncertainty. She argued that multilateralism is essential for addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, underdevelopment, climate change, migration, disease, human trafficking, terrorism, and hunger, and for ensuring sustainable peace and continuous development.

Achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Dr. Pandor pointed out that the world is currently falling short of the development goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, due to increased economic risks for the most vulnerable and persistent low growth in areas of greatest need. She called for urgent acceleration of collective action to achieve these goals.

Commitment to Future Summits and Reforms

South Africa, Dr. Pandor asserted, is dedicated to ensuring a successful Summit of the Future. She believes the summit offers an opportunity to bridge the development divide and find new solutions to upcoming challenges. "We believe the summit presents an opportunity to revitalize the multilateral system and fulfill our promises to reform the current system of global governance to make it more representative and inclusive for everyone," she concluded.

Dr. Pandor’s remarks underscore the critical role of BRICS in shaping a more inclusive and equitable global order. The expansion of the bloc and its commitment to multilateralism and sustainable development reflect its growing influence and importance in international relations.