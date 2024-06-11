Himachal Pradesh Sub-Committee Pushes for Results on Pending Recruitment Exams
The cabinet sub-committee in Himachal Pradesh has recommended the announcement of pending junior office assistant exam results. This action comes after investigations and inquiries into a 2022 paper leak involving the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. Vacancies filled under clouded circumstances will remain unresolved pending further investigation.
- Country:
- India
The cabinet sub-committee in Himachal Pradesh has taken decisive action on Tuesday by recommending that the pending results of the junior office assistant (information technology) exam be declared.
This sub-committee's mandate includes scrutinizing various exams affected by the ongoing investigations into the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), following a paper leak scandal in 2022.
It has recommended announcing the results for 361 out of 377 junior office assistant positions, while 11 positions remain unresolved due to active investigations, as indicated by a recent statement.
During the third meeting of this committee, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri indicated that the panel would forward the cases related to the two postcodes to the Cabinet for a conclusive decision.
In the aftermath of the paper leak scandal, the HPSSC was disbanded and subsequently replaced by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Got circumstantial evidence...": says Bangladesh Police as investigation continues in MP murder case
David Cameron Calls for Transparent IDF Investigation into Rafah Air Strikes
Israeli Strike Sparks Deadly Rafah Fire: Investigation Reveals Secondary Explosion
Gaza Air Strike Sparks Investigation into Deadly Blaze
Malayalam Director Omar Lulu Charged with Rape: Case Under Investigation