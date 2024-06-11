Himachal Pradesh Sub-Committee Pushes for Results on Pending Recruitment Exams

The cabinet sub-committee in Himachal Pradesh has taken decisive action on Tuesday by recommending that the pending results of the junior office assistant (information technology) exam be declared.

This sub-committee's mandate includes scrutinizing various exams affected by the ongoing investigations into the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), following a paper leak scandal in 2022.

It has recommended announcing the results for 361 out of 377 junior office assistant positions, while 11 positions remain unresolved due to active investigations, as indicated by a recent statement.

During the third meeting of this committee, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri indicated that the panel would forward the cases related to the two postcodes to the Cabinet for a conclusive decision.

In the aftermath of the paper leak scandal, the HPSSC was disbanded and subsequently replaced by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

