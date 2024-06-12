Hunter Biden Faces Guilty Verdict in Gun Charge Trial Amidst Family Turmoil

President Joe Biden intentionally stayed away from the courtroom where his son, Hunter Biden, was tried for felony gun charges, aiming to avoid any public perception of interference. However, Biden's swift statement following the jury's guilty verdict was filled with personal sentiment.

"Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden remarked. "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love emerge strong and resilient in recovery." Following the verdict, the White House canceled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's briefing and announced that Biden would spend the evening in Delaware.

Biden aides expressed private concerns over the emotional toll the guilty verdict could impose on the 81-year-old president, emphasizing that his major concern was for his son's well-being. Hunter Biden, in his own statement, reiterated the importance of family support and the process of recovery. The jury's decision came just before President Biden's scheduled speech on gun control efforts in Washington.

