Jailed Gangster Jayesh Pujari Sparks Outrage With Pro-Pakistan Slogans in Court

Jailed gangster Jayesh Pujari allegedly inflamed tensions by raising pro-Pakistan slogans on the premises of a court during a hearing on Wednesday, police reported. The incident occurred while he was being processed for a pending case.

According to the police, Pujari, who is detained in Central Prison, Hindalga, was scheduled for a court appearance regarding a 2018 case involving threats against former Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar. He is also serving time for a double murder conviction.

During the court proceedings, Pujari allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans, prompting immediate intervention from police personnel. The situation escalated as people and advocates allegedly roughened him up. An official statement from the police mentioned ongoing investigations to ascertain the full details of the incident.

A new case against Pujari has been registered under sections 295A and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity and hatred. He will be sent back to judicial custody after the proceedings. Pujari also faces additional charges for making threatening calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last year.

