Bollywood Bravery: Salman and Arbaaz Khan Recount Bandra Shooting Incident

The Mumbai Police recorded statements from Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz regarding a firing incident near their Bandra residence in April. A total of six people, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested for the attack. Further arrests were made for plotting another attack on Salman Khan.

Updated: 12-06-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:53 IST
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded statements from Bollywood icon Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan about a firing incident outside their Bandra residence in April, authorities disclosed.

A crime branch team of four members arrived at Galaxy Apartments to capture the Khans' accounts, spending nearly four hours with Salman and over two hours with Arbaaz.

Police revealed that motorbike-borne assailants, identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, had fired multiple shots at the residence early on April 14. They were apprehended in Gujarat, with investigators linking them to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In total, six individuals were arrested, including Anuj Thapan, who allegedly committed suicide in a police lock-up on May 1. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police detained five others, including members of the Bishnoi and Goldier Brar gangs, for plotting another attack targeting Salman Khan.

Authorities noted that four of the conspirators had surveilled locations linked to Khan, including his Panvel farmhouse and Bandra residence.

Lawrence Bishnoi remains incarcerated at Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad on different charges.

