Delhi Court Denies Interim Bail in Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court has refused interim bail to Kausar Imam Siddiqui, implicated in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, citing a lack of extraordinary circumstances to justify such relief.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed Siddiqui's application, which was based on his mother's hospitalization and his role as the sole family breadwinner.

The case involves accusations of money laundering in a Rs 36 crore property transaction linked to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Siddiqui, arrested on November 24, 2023, remains in custody as per the court's June 7 order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)