Delhi Court Denies Interim Bail in Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court has denied interim bail to Kausar Imam Siddiqui in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. Special Judge Rakesh Syal deemed no exceptional circumstances merited Siddiqui's temporary release. Siddiqui, who cited his mother's hospitalization and need to support his children, remains in custody.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:55 IST
  • India

A Delhi court has refused interim bail to Kausar Imam Siddiqui, implicated in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, citing a lack of extraordinary circumstances to justify such relief.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed Siddiqui's application, which was based on his mother's hospitalization and his role as the sole family breadwinner.

The case involves accusations of money laundering in a Rs 36 crore property transaction linked to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Siddiqui, arrested on November 24, 2023, remains in custody as per the court's June 7 order.

