Jammu and Kashmir Police Issue High Alert Amid Rising Terror Threats

Jammu and Kashmir police have issued a high alert advisory in the Jammu region. Residents are urged to be vigilant about suspicious activities and objects. Security measures follow intelligence reports of terror threats. Recent attacks in the region have led to heightened security and ongoing search operations.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Jammu, India's northernmost region, finds itself on high alert as local police urge residents to remain vigilant. Authorities have issued a security advisory following intelligence inputs indicating potential terror threats.

Police vehicles, equipped with loudspeakers, have been making announcements in various areas, including Akhnoor and Jammu, advising people to check their vehicles thoroughly and report any suspicious activities. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Dr. Vinod Kumar, has led a security review and emphasized the importance of vigilance among police officers.

This heightened security follows a series of terror attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Police have provided contact numbers for officers in the Jammu and Samba districts, urging residents to report any concerns. Search and combing operations continue in Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

