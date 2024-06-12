Jammu and Kashmir Police Issue High Alert Amid Rising Terror Threats

Jammu, India's northernmost region, finds itself on high alert as local police urge residents to remain vigilant. Authorities have issued a security advisory following intelligence inputs indicating potential terror threats.

Police vehicles, equipped with loudspeakers, have been making announcements in various areas, including Akhnoor and Jammu, advising people to check their vehicles thoroughly and report any suspicious activities. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Dr. Vinod Kumar, has led a security review and emphasized the importance of vigilance among police officers.

This heightened security follows a series of terror attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Police have provided contact numbers for officers in the Jammu and Samba districts, urging residents to report any concerns. Search and combing operations continue in Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi districts.

