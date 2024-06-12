Czech-German Alliance: Joint Purchase of Leopard 2A8 Tanks
The Czech government has approved a plan to collaborate with Germany on purchasing 77 Leopard 2A8 tanks. This decision, announced by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, will be followed by discussions on price, financing, and industrial cooperation, according to Defence Minister Jana Cernochova.
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:24 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
