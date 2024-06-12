Left Menu

Czech-German Alliance: Joint Purchase of Leopard 2A8 Tanks

The Czech government has approved a plan to collaborate with Germany on purchasing 77 Leopard 2A8 tanks. This decision, announced by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, will be followed by discussions on price, financing, and industrial cooperation, according to Defence Minister Jana Cernochova.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:24 IST
Czech-German Alliance: Joint Purchase of Leopard 2A8 Tanks
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech government approved a plan to join Germany in jointly purchasing 77 Leopard 2A8 tanks, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

The decision is to be followed by price, financing and industrial cooperation talks, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024