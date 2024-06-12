Gardener Confesses to Wife's Murder, Allegedly Staged Suicide in Gurugram

In a shocking turn of events, a 40-year-old gardener from Gurugram has confessed to the murder of his wife, alleging that she was having an affair. The accused initially attempted to stage the incident as a suicide to mislead the authorities.

According to police officials, the grim discovery was made in their rented house located in Indira Colony near Silokhera village. The accused, Satish Kumar, had informed the police that his wife had hanged herself. However, forensic teams found the circumstances around her death suspicious.

The victim's family, after being informed, filed a complaint citing long-term domestic abuse and suspicion of foul play. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered, and Kumar, who hails from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and subsequently placed in judicial custody.

