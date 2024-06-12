Mexican Peso Dips Amidst Political Volatility

The Mexican peso weakened 1.8% on Wednesday in a seesawing session in early trading after better-than-expected inflation data in the U.S, trading at 18.9110 per dollar.

Mexican markets have endured a period of volatility due to concerns over proposed constitutional reforms that the ruling party wants to make after its thumping victory in the June 2 national elections.

