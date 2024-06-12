Mexican Peso Dips Amidst Political Volatility
The Mexican peso weakened by 1.8% on Wednesday during a fluctuating trading session, following positive U.S. inflation data, closing at 18.9110 per dollar. The Mexican markets have been volatile due to concerns about proposed constitutional reforms by the ruling party after a significant electoral victory.
Mexican markets have endured a period of volatility due to concerns over proposed constitutional reforms that the ruling party wants to make after its thumping victory in the June 2 national elections.
