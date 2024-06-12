Haryana Exceeds Water Supply Commitments Amidst Delhi's Accusations
Haryana's BJP government refutes claims from Delhi's AAP administration that it is not providing sufficient water. Minister Abhe Singh Yadav highlights Haryana's commitment to fulfilling, even exceeding its obligations. The dispute was exacerbated by recent Supreme Court directives involving Himachal Pradesh. Blame exchange continues amid suggestions for better water management.
In a firm rebuttal, Haryana's BJP government contested claims made by the Delhi government, asserting that it has not only met but exceeded its water supply commitments. Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources Abhe Singh Yadav emphasized, "Haryana is diligently fulfilling its commitment to provide water to Delhi."
Even as the Haryana government expressed full compliance with its water supply duties, it pointed out that the responsibility of managing and utilizing the water lies with Delhi's AAP dispensation. "If there are shortages, the AAP government must scrutinize its water management practices," Yadav noted.
The dispute between the two administrations has further intensified following a Supreme Court order directing Himachal Pradesh to release water for Delhi, with Haryana facilitating its flow. Despite ongoing blame exchanges, Yadav called for a holistic approach to address water-related issues comprehensively.
