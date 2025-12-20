Court Declares AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Proclaimed Offender in Rape Case

A Patiala court has declared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra a proclaimed offender following his continuous absence from court in relation to a rape case. The judgment was passed on Saturday, escalating the legal challenges against the embattled politician.

The legal troubles for Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA, began when a Zirakpur-based woman filed a case accusing him of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. He has denied all allegations, labeling them as part of a 'political conspiracy' to suppress voices advocating for Punjab.

Despite police efforts, including raids at potential hideouts and issuing a look-out notice, Pathanmajra has remained elusive since September 2. He has alleged threats to his life, asserting that his actions are driven by the fear of a 'fake encounter'. The court's recent order compromises his position further, as it extends proceedings for the seizure of his properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)