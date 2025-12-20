Left Menu

Court Declares AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Proclaimed Offender in Rape Case

The court declared AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra a proclaimed offender after he skipped court appearances in a rape case. Accused of rape, cheating, and intimidation, Pathanmajra, who claims the charges are political, remains in hiding. A look-out notice has been issued against the embattled MLA.

Updated: 20-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:57 IST
A Patiala court has declared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra a proclaimed offender following his continuous absence from court in relation to a rape case. The judgment was passed on Saturday, escalating the legal challenges against the embattled politician.

The legal troubles for Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA, began when a Zirakpur-based woman filed a case accusing him of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. He has denied all allegations, labeling them as part of a 'political conspiracy' to suppress voices advocating for Punjab.

Despite police efforts, including raids at potential hideouts and issuing a look-out notice, Pathanmajra has remained elusive since September 2. He has alleged threats to his life, asserting that his actions are driven by the fear of a 'fake encounter'. The court's recent order compromises his position further, as it extends proceedings for the seizure of his properties.

