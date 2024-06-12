Dr. Jitendra Singh Addresses Terrorism and Security in Jammu Region

In Kathua, Jammu, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, highlighted the challenges and efforts in combating terrorism. He emphasized the determination and resilience of the local population in thwarting terrorist activities.

Terrorist Shifts and Regional Security:

Terrorists, under pressure from security forces in the Kashmir Valley, are attempting to shift their activities to the Jammu region.

Dr. Singh asserted that these efforts would not succeed due to the strong nationalist sentiment among the local population.

Support from Local Population:

The local population in the Hiranagar sector and surrounding areas is highly patriotic.

Civilians have actively supported security forces by providing crucial information and assisting in the capture of terrorists.

Meeting with Injured and Bereaved Families:

Dr. Singh visited the injured civilian, Om Prakash, in GMC Hospital, Kathua, and met with the family of the late Kamaljeet Sharma.

He assured that the government and BJP will provide extensive support and assistance to the bereaved families, including educational support for children and job opportunities for family members.

Government's Firm Stance on Terrorism:

The government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, as advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was reiterated.

Dr. Singh mentioned the success of decisive actions like surgical strikes, which have contributed to peace and normalcy in the Kashmir Valley.

Coordination and Security Measures:

Dr. Singh praised the coordination between civil administration and security forces.

He mentioned the revival and enhancement of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) and the establishment of security posts where necessary.

Recognition of Local Efforts:

The Minister acknowledged the medical staff at GMC Kathua for their timely and successful treatment of Om Prakash.

Dr. Jitendra Singh's address in Kathua underscored the government's commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring regional security. He highlighted the crucial role of local support in these efforts and assured continued assistance and support to affected families. The government's proactive measures and strategic actions are aimed at sustaining peace and stability in the region.