ERT Commando Accidentsly Shot Amidst VP Visit Preparations

In a tragic turn of events, an Emergency Response Team (ERT) commando of Rajasthan Police suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while ensuring security arrangements for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, authorities reported.

The wounded commando, Dinesh Kumar, was swiftly transported from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur's MDM Hospital, utilizing an emergency green corridor. He currently remains on ventilator support in the ICU.

Officials disclosed that the incident occurred around 10 kilometers from Jaisalmer, with Kumar sustaining a head injury. Initial treatment was administered at Jawahar Hospital before he was referred to Jodhpur for advanced care.

