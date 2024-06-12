Left Menu

ERT Commando Accidentsly Shot Amidst VP Visit Preparations

An ERT commando of Rajasthan Police, Dinesh Kumar, accidentally shot himself while en route from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's visit. Kumar is in critical condition on ventilator support at MDM Hospital in Jodhpur after being transported urgently through a green corridor.

In a tragic turn of events, an Emergency Response Team (ERT) commando of Rajasthan Police suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while ensuring security arrangements for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, authorities reported.

The wounded commando, Dinesh Kumar, was swiftly transported from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur's MDM Hospital, utilizing an emergency green corridor. He currently remains on ventilator support in the ICU.

Officials disclosed that the incident occurred around 10 kilometers from Jaisalmer, with Kumar sustaining a head injury. Initial treatment was administered at Jawahar Hospital before he was referred to Jodhpur for advanced care.

