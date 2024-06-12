ERT Commando Accidentsly Shot Amidst VP Visit Preparations
An ERT commando of Rajasthan Police, Dinesh Kumar, accidentally shot himself while en route from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's visit. Kumar is in critical condition on ventilator support at MDM Hospital in Jodhpur after being transported urgently through a green corridor.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, an Emergency Response Team (ERT) commando of Rajasthan Police suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while ensuring security arrangements for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, authorities reported.
The wounded commando, Dinesh Kumar, was swiftly transported from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur's MDM Hospital, utilizing an emergency green corridor. He currently remains on ventilator support in the ICU.
Officials disclosed that the incident occurred around 10 kilometers from Jaisalmer, with Kumar sustaining a head injury. Initial treatment was administered at Jawahar Hospital before he was referred to Jodhpur for advanced care.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha elections: Elaborate security arrangements in place to ensure smooth polling in Punjab
MP CM Mohan Yadav calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi
"Security arrangements made as per standards of ECI for votes counting": SSP Dehradun
Uttar Pradesh: Tight security arrangements put in place for counting of votes in Kanpur
Three-tier security arrangements in Meerut for vote counting, CAPF and QRT deployed in the city