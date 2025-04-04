Balancing AI Regulation and Innovation: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Call to Action

In a recent address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the necessity of finding a balanced approach in regulating artificial intelligence (AI), cautioning against overregulation that could stifle innovation.

He proposed the establishment of an independent 'National Artificial Intelligence Authority' to ensure accountability and transparency in AI-related matters.

Dhankhar highlighted the importance of citizens' rights to explanation and to contest automated decisions, stressing that the regulatory framework must prioritize the impact of AI on everyday individuals.

