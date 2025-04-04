Left Menu

Balancing AI Regulation and Innovation: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Call to Action

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for a balanced regulatory approach towards artificial intelligence. He advocated for rights to explanation and contestation of automated decisions. Dhankhar also proposed the creation of a 'National Artificial Intelligence Authority' to protect citizens from AI hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:06 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
In a recent address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the necessity of finding a balanced approach in regulating artificial intelligence (AI), cautioning against overregulation that could stifle innovation.

He proposed the establishment of an independent 'National Artificial Intelligence Authority' to ensure accountability and transparency in AI-related matters.

Dhankhar highlighted the importance of citizens' rights to explanation and to contest automated decisions, stressing that the regulatory framework must prioritize the impact of AI on everyday individuals.

