Father-Son Lawyers Shot Dead En Route To Bihar Court: Land Dispute Linked
A tragic incident occurred in Bihar's Saran district where two lawyers, Ram Ayodhya Prasad Yadav and his son Sunil Yadav, were shot dead. Caught amid speculated land disputes, police have arrested two suspects and are searching for others. The incident has sparked political reactions and concern over law and order in the area.
A tragic shooting in Bihar's Saran district has left a father-son duo, both lawyers, dead. Ram Ayodhya Prasad Yadav (75) and his son Sunil Yadav (27) were attacked near Ghosh colony while heading to court on Wednesday morning, according to police reports.
Police managed to arrest two suspects, identified as Kali Rai and Jagdeep Rai, residents of Methwalia in Saran district, shortly after the incident. Initial investigations suggest the shooting may have stemmed from an old land dispute.
The crime has elicited a sharp response from political figures, including Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad. She criticized local BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy for not addressing the rising crime rate. Acharya has pledged to visit Saran after returning from Singapore to meet the affected families.
