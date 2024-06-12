Father-Son Lawyers Shot Dead En Route To Bihar Court: Land Dispute Linked

A tragic shooting in Bihar's Saran district has left a father-son duo, both lawyers, dead. Ram Ayodhya Prasad Yadav (75) and his son Sunil Yadav (27) were attacked near Ghosh colony while heading to court on Wednesday morning, according to police reports.

Police managed to arrest two suspects, identified as Kali Rai and Jagdeep Rai, residents of Methwalia in Saran district, shortly after the incident. Initial investigations suggest the shooting may have stemmed from an old land dispute.

The crime has elicited a sharp response from political figures, including Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad. She criticized local BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy for not addressing the rising crime rate. Acharya has pledged to visit Saran after returning from Singapore to meet the affected families.

