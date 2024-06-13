Left Menu

Bold Daylight Heist at Akshardham: Rs 50 Lakh Stolen

Two employees, Mohit Sharma and Arun Tyagi, were robbed of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi. The robbers, on two motorcycles, stopped the victims near National Highway-9, snatched the cash, and fled. One of the robbers was caught and handed over to the police.

Updated: 13-06-2024 00:43 IST
In a daring daylight robbery, two employees of a Ghaziabad-based chartered accountant firm, Mohit Sharma and Arun Tyagi, were robbed of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint near the Akshardham Temple in east Delhi, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Pandav Nagar, mere meters from the Akshardham Temple, in the afternoon. According to police sources, Sharma and Tyagi were en route to Ghaziabad on a motorcycle after collecting a significant amount of money from west Delhi.

Approaching National Highway-9 near the temple—a busy city landmark—the duo was intercepted by four men on two motorcycles who brandished firearms. During an attempted escape, Sharma and Tyagi were struck by the robbers' bikes, causing them to crash. In the ensuing chaos, one of the assailants also lost balance and fell. The remaining three robbers successfully snatched the cash bag and fled, leaving behind the fourth, who was captured by bystanders and subsequently turned over to law enforcement.

