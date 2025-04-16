Empowering Youth: New Innovation Hub in Maharashtra

Aiming to uplift local youth through skill development, a new centre focused on innovation, incubation, and training is poised to open in Beed district of Maharashtra, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The centre, constructed with an investment of Rs 191 crore, promises to provide training to 7,000 young individuals annually. Tata Technologies Limited spearheads the initiative, while the district administration will contribute 15% of the project cost, the statement noted.

Deputy Chief Minister and Beed guardian minister Ajit Pawar initiated the proposal, encouraging Tata Technologies to establish a facility that will create a symbiotic industrial ecosystem. Post-establishment, the company will manage the centre's expenses for three years before shared management with the district administration, as reported.

