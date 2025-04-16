Left Menu

Empowering Youth: New Innovation Hub in Maharashtra

A new centre for invention, innovation, incubation, and training is set to open in Maharashtra's Beed district. With a budget of Rs 191 crore, it aims to train 7,000 youth annually. Initiated by Tata Technologies Limited, the project will foster an industry-friendly environment and provide skilled manpower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming to uplift local youth through skill development, a new centre focused on innovation, incubation, and training is poised to open in Beed district of Maharashtra, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The centre, constructed with an investment of Rs 191 crore, promises to provide training to 7,000 young individuals annually. Tata Technologies Limited spearheads the initiative, while the district administration will contribute 15% of the project cost, the statement noted.

Deputy Chief Minister and Beed guardian minister Ajit Pawar initiated the proposal, encouraging Tata Technologies to establish a facility that will create a symbiotic industrial ecosystem. Post-establishment, the company will manage the centre's expenses for three years before shared management with the district administration, as reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

