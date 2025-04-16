Left Menu

Peppermint Robotics Secures ₹34 Crore to Accelerate Global Expansion

Peppermint, a pioneer in autonomous robotic solutions, has raised a Series A funding round of ₹34 crore to accelerate its global expansion and enhance its technology. Founded in 2019, Peppermint aims to automate labor-intensive tasks in commercial and industrial sectors, addressing labor shortages and sustainability demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:29 IST
Peppermint Robotics Secures ₹34 Crore to Accelerate Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Peppermint Robotics has successfully secured a Series A funding round amounting to ₹34 crore (approximately $4 million). This round was led by JDSS, ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, and IAN, among other investors. The startup continues to make strides in the field of autonomous robotic solutions for commercial and industrial purposes.

The new funding will support Peppermint's strategic expansion into European, Japanese, and Asia-Pacific markets, enhancing its product offerings and technological infrastructure. Founder and CEO Runal Dahiwade highlighted the company's commitment to operational efficiency and environmental sustainability as the driving forces behind their innovative solutions.

Since its inception at SINE IIT Bombay in 2019, Peppermint has become a leader in the field, utilizing its proprietary Peppermint OS and 'Skateboard' electronics framework to develop cutting-edge robotics. As industries face increasing labor shortages, the company's solutions are well-positioned to meet the demand for automated, efficient operations while reducing environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025