Peppermint Robotics Secures ₹34 Crore to Accelerate Global Expansion

Peppermint Robotics has successfully secured a Series A funding round amounting to ₹34 crore (approximately $4 million). This round was led by JDSS, ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, and IAN, among other investors. The startup continues to make strides in the field of autonomous robotic solutions for commercial and industrial purposes.

The new funding will support Peppermint's strategic expansion into European, Japanese, and Asia-Pacific markets, enhancing its product offerings and technological infrastructure. Founder and CEO Runal Dahiwade highlighted the company's commitment to operational efficiency and environmental sustainability as the driving forces behind their innovative solutions.

Since its inception at SINE IIT Bombay in 2019, Peppermint has become a leader in the field, utilizing its proprietary Peppermint OS and 'Skateboard' electronics framework to develop cutting-edge robotics. As industries face increasing labor shortages, the company's solutions are well-positioned to meet the demand for automated, efficient operations while reducing environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)